As CCTV footage becomes available, people are being advised to lock their doors and windows.

Following the release of ‘unsettling’ CCTV footage, residents in Merseyside are being reminded to secure their doors and windows in the run-up to Christmas.

James Jones, 34, of Bootle, alleges a guy tried to force entry into his car and property while he was fast asleep in his home on Moorfield Road.

He didn’t check his personal CCTV until he heard folks commenting in a community Facebook group about a man trying car doors and attempting to enter residences.

He alleges that after reviewing the film, he witnessed a man approach his car and try the door handle before attempting to enter his property through a side gate.

When James initially saw the footage, he described it as “extremely unsettling.”

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “My wife observed a few folks posting on social media about someone trying doors on cars and homes a few streets up from us, so I went to check our security cameras.

“It’s a little unsettling. In our own houses, we like to feel secure.

“We relocated here because it’s a wonderful location and we have a small girl and another on the way. It’s a shame that people exploit those who work hard for a living.” Merseyside Police acknowledged that an attempted burglary had occurred on the road.

According to a spokeswoman, “Officers were alerted to an attempted burglary on Moorfield Road in Liverpool at around 9.30 a.m. yesterday (Tuesday 7 December).

“A male attempted to force entry into an address and a car on the property around 1.50 a.m. on Sunday, December 5th, according to reports.

“Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook and reference 21000846783, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The 34-year-old said he decided to speak with The Washington Newsday in order to warn others to be cautious, particularly at this time of year.

He stated, ” “When something like this occurs to you, especially when it’s right before Christmas and people can’t afford to lose their car or have their Christmas presents stolen, it’s awful.

“I’d advise everyone to keep an eye on it.”

