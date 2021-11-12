As cases rise in several states, the holidays and colder weather may bring another COVID surge.

COVID-19 infections are on the rise in numerous U.S. states as winter approaches.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, 20 states have seen a spike in COVID cases in the last week. Data isn’t accessible for some states.

Wisconsin, which saw a more than 21% increase in cases in the prior week, Texas, which saw a 22% increase, New Jersey, which saw a 17.5 percent increase, Arkansas, which saw a 36 percent increase, and Minnesota, which saw a nearly 28% increase. COVID cases increased by more than 70% in Kansas and Nebraska.

On Thursday, Vermont had its highest day COVID case count ever. There has been an increase in Massachusetts as well. According to NBC Boston, the state witnessed 4,608 breakthrough cases in the last week, representing a 44 percent rise over the prior week. As the cold weather sets in and people spend more time indoors, some public health professionals are concerned that the number of cases will rise.

According to NBC Boston, Dr. Rick Malley of Boston Children’s Hospital said, “It’s clearly not the news we want to hear, but it’s not unexpected.”

“As the weather gets a little bit colder, as the daylight gets a little bit shorter, people spend more time indoors, kids interact more with one another within four walls, and that’s always going to be associated with a higher risk of transmission of any virus, including this one,” he added.

While some states have seen an increase in cases, others, such as Florida and Alabama, which experienced COVID outbreaks this summer, have seen a substantial decrease in instances.

According to Gypsyamber D’Souza, an epidemiology professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, a rise is expected in the following months. She did say, though, that mass immunization will have a smaller impact than it did in 2020.

“We expect a spike in new cases over the holidays as people spend more time together and travel,” she said.

"We expect a spike in new cases over the holidays as people spend more time together and travel," she said.

"The good news is that more than two-thirds of Americans have been vaccinated, which implies that any new cases will result in fewer hospitalizations and deaths than last year," says the report.