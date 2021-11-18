As cases rise, Christmas celebrations in the world’s most vaccinated area have been canceled.

Despite good vaccine uptake and a low number of coronavirus infections, Gibraltar’s government has decided to suspend official Christmas celebrations.

The territory is now implementing its booster shot program and has stressed that large informal social gatherings should be avoided at this time. The Government of Gibraltar has published new guidance ahead of the Christmas holiday season.

Residents of the British-controlled region have been urged to restrict indoor mixing and examine guests’ immunization status before organizing activities.

Officials from the government have warned that residents should “use their best judgment” while planning Christmas activities, although they have “seriously cautioned” against it.

Gibraltar has provided at least 94,469 doses of COVID vaccines so far, according to the Reuters coronavirus tracker. If each person requires two doses, that would be enough to vaccinate 140.2 percent of the British territory’s population.

According to Our World in Data, Gibraltar has the highest vaccination rate in the world, with more than 99 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

On November 18, the 7-day average of reported illnesses in Gibraltar was 66, indicating a modest increase in incidence. According to Reuters, this is equivalent to 52% of its January high.

In the last seven days, 1,379 illnesses per 100,000 persons have been reported. In total, 6,721 illnesses and 98 deaths have been linked to the coronavirus in the territory.

In a statement released on Friday, the government said: “The government, for example, plans to cancel a number of its own festivities, such as official Christmas parties, official receptions, and similar gatherings, due to the exponential increase in the number of cases.

“At this point, the public is being asked to make their own decisions in this regard, taking into account the existing recommendations.

“At this time, it will also be required to ensure that the usage of government buildings is thoroughly scrutinized and that any necessary events are postponed.”

The Rock has a population of around 33,000 people and a good vaccination rate. Gibraltar gave an average of 284 dosages per day during the past week recorded.

With this in mind, administering enough dosages for another 10% of the population would take another 24 days if the current rate continues.

According to its statement, This is a condensed version of the information.