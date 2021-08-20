As cases of COVID-19 rise in Oregon, a patient dies while waiting for an ICU bed.

While purportedly waiting for an intensive care unit (ICU) bed at a hospital in Oregon, 19 patients died on Wednesday.

Cases have been increasing in the state, causing alarm among residents because Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg is the only hospital for around 70 miles. The individual was in the emergency room, according to the medical center, and the ICU was packed of other COVID-19 patients.

“Our worry is that more patients are entering the hospital than are exiting the hospital,” Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer said Thursday, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

“Unfortunately, death is one of the most prevalent ways people leave the hospital. Today, we had four deaths. This freed up four beds, but it’s not how we want to make room in the hospital.”

The medical facility said of the patient’s death in the emergency room, “This is extremely real to our physicians, clinicians, housekeepers, and each member of our Mercy family.”

We took a mental and physical break today to pause, regroup, and try to move ahead for our own well-being and to serve our most vulnerable, sick patients within our four walls.

We require your assistance, grace, and kindness.”

Because to the increase of COVID-19 patients, the medical center stated last week that no elective procedures will be performed in the hospital.

Officials have not released the identity of the patient who died on Wednesday.

The new occurrence occurs as Oregon public health officials issued a grim warning after an influx of unvaccinated persons infected with the virus crowded emergency hospitals, resulting in a shortage of ICU beds in the state’s southern region.

According to Oregon Live, “Right now, ambulances are delivering more people in respiratory distress, but they have to wait longer to get patients into emergency departments because those beds are full,” said Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen at a briefing Thursday morning. “Patients are spending days in emergency rooms because there aren’t enough critical care beds.”

The Oregon Health Authority reported a daily total of 2,971 coronavirus illnesses on Thursday. The coronavirus delta variation is to blame for the increase in cases, leading officials to take additional action. All educators and health-care employees must be vaccinated as soon as feasible, according to Gov. Kate Brown. More than 200 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to Oregon intensive-care units, resulting in a 93 percent occupancy rate in the state's hospitals and ICUs.