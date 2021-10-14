As cases continue to rise, an Idaho doctor says, “We’ve Lost the War,” but COVID is “Here to Stay.”

After weeks of high COVID-19 caseloads and hospitalization rates in Idaho, a doctor in the state feels that totally eliminating the virus will be tough.

According to the Idaho Statesman, Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer at Saint Alphonsus Health System, said during a press conference on Tuesday, “Today I’m here to inform you that we’ve lost the war.”

“It will continue to exist because we will never be able to entirely eradicate the disease by vaccinating enough people. And if we can’t accomplish that, we’ll have to accept that COVID will remain an illness that needs to be controlled for the foreseeable future “Added he.

According to data from the state’s division of public health, 53.4 percent of people aged 12 and older in Idaho have been fully vaccinated. This figure is lower than the national immunization rate. 66.2 percent of people aged 12 and up in the United States have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to the Statesman, 185 COVID patients were in intensive care units at hospitals across the state on Thursday, with a total of 705 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus.

Hospitalization rates in Idaho peaked in late September, according to data from the Idaho Division of Public Health’s website, which chronicles patterns through October 11. During that time, the state saw an average of nearly 800 people per day admitted to hospitals with the virus.

Although a steady stream of coronavirus patients continues to be admitted to the state’s hospitals, the overall number of patients being treated for the virus has declined since September 24, according to the Statesman.

“While we are seeing this and it gives us hope that we may have finally achieved the peak,” Dr. Kathryn Turner, the state’s deputy epidemiologist, told the newspaper, “there is no certainty that we have reached that point yet.”

Idaho's COVID-19 positive rates have declined significantly in recent weeks, indicating that it may have reached the apex of its current increase. However, according to the Statesman, the positive rate was still very high—14.6 percent—as of the week of September 26.