As Carlo releases a new message at Real Madrid, Davide Ancelotti praises Everton fans.

Carlo Ancelotti’s son, Davide Ancelotti, a former Everton assistant manager, congratulated Blues supporters as his father resumed his second term as Real Madrid manager.

Ancelotti senior astonished Everton when he walked out on the club earlier this month, despite having three years left on his lucrative deal at Goodison Park.

Following his appointment on a four-and-a-half-year deal in December 2019, the Italian had publicly declared his commitment to the project and intentions to stay at the club beyond his contract, inspiring the terrace anthem ‘Carlo Fantastico, Carlo Magnifico’ – an honour never bestowed on predecessors Marco Silva, Sam Allardyce, or Ronald Koeman.

However, on June 1, the three-time Champions League champion manager departed for Real Madrid, leaving Farhad Moshiri to search for a new manager, a search that has now entered its fourth week.

Ancelotti, 62, posted a photo of himself entering the club’s Valdebebas training complex through the glass doors to his 2.4 million Twitter followers on Monday night with the phrase “Back to work” and the hashtag “Hala Madrid.”

Meanwhile, his son Davide, 31, who worked as Ancelotti’s assistant alongside Duncan Ferguson during their 18-month spell on Merseyside, tweeted, “Special Club.” Fans who are great. EFC, you’re a jerk (sic). Toffee, toffee, toffee.”