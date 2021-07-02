As caravans return to council land for the second time in four months, legal action is being taken.

On Monday, some 20 caravans arrived at the former Kew Park & Ride site in Southport, where they have remained since.

While going near the site, a Southport resident noticed the group and noted that the number of caravans was substantially more than on previous occasions.

When a group agreed on the same area, Sefton Council brought the matter to court in March. That procedure is currently in progress once more.

The authorities has been informed, according to a spokeswoman.

“As a result, we promptly commenced regular welfare and legal actions to guarantee they are removed as soon as legislation permits,” they added.

The Park & Ride, which debuted in 2007, was severely underutilized, with only 600 people per week and a yearly cost of £272,000. It shuttered in 2010 before reopening for a failed trial period in 2012, and it has since sat empty.

It has been the most often utilized place for illegal camps in Merseyside in recent years, although it may soon be built for housing. The Sefton cabinet approved a decision earlier this month to allow Sandway Homes, which is owned by the council, to develop the land.

In the current fiscal year, a planning proposal to develop 87 dwellings on the property is expected to be submitted.