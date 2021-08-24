As canines attack a guy in the street, families are being warned to “remain in their houses.”

After a man was mauled in the street, families were ordered to “remain in their houses” while police attempted to apprehend two dogs.

Merseyside Police officers were dispatched to the scene near Mount Pleasant Avenue in St Helens after reports of two American bulldogs on the loose.

One of the dogs attacked a man in his 40s, leaving him with puncture wounds to his chest.

His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

On Monday, August 23, about 8.40 p.m., authorities arrived at the scene, aided by the National Police Air Service chopper, to locate the two dogs.

Officers apprehended one of the dogs, while the other has yet to be located.

Officers allegedly advised people to stay inside and not approach the dog if they saw it, according to a witness who lives in the vicinity.

“When they first arrived, there were three cars, one sped down the road and went onto the field, and the other two stopped someone cycling along the route by screaming their horns frantically,” said Gareth Pearson, 25, of The Washington Newsday.

“At that point, more cops arrived, and they began shouting at everyone on the street to go inside.

“After the helicopter had been circling for a time, a big number of armed police with riot shields and dog handlers began making their way down the footpath.”

“We were informed at 8.40pm last night, Monday 23rd August, following complaints that two American bulldogs were roaming loose in Mount Pleasant Avenue in St Helens,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“A member of the public was also alleged to have been bitten by one of the dogs.

“The man, in his 40s, was admitted to the hospital with puncture wounds to his chest. His wounds aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

“Officers at the scene confiscated one of the dogs. A thorough search of the region was conducted, with the assistance of a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter, but the second dog was not found.

“Investigations into the second dog’s whereabouts and the owners’ identities are still ongoing.

“Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK through Twitter.”

