As calls for Gosar’s censure grow, Ted Lieu blasts the GOP for failing to punish him for the “despicable video.”

Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) criticized the House GOP caucus for failing to discipline Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ) over a “despicable” parody video that has spurred mounting calls for his censure this weekend.

Lieu chastised House Republicans on The Dean Obeidallah Show on Friday after Gosar posted an anime movie on social media depicting him killing New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and insulting President Joe Biden.

“That video was hazardous, horrible, and awful.” In any other American business, if an employee created an animated video that killed another coworker, they would be fired.