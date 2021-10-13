As calls for an investigation rise, the chairman of the Conservative Party apologizes for the deaths of Covid employees.

A senior Tory has apologized for Government Covid failures during the first wave, which may have resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people.

Following an investigation into the pandemic that suggested an earlier lockdown in March 2020 could have cut the 40,000 deaths from the first wave in half, Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden stated the government was apologetic for failures in the handling of coronavirus.

Mr Dowden apologized for the government’s mistakes ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is now on vacation in Spain and has yet to comment on the findings.

In an interview with Sky News, the Tory chairman finally apologized for the government’s pandemic response failures.

“Earlier this year, the Prime Minister apologized for all the grief and distress that all those families have had, and I share that and offer it as well,” he said. Every family touched by this dreadful sickness has had a difficult time.

“I am pleased to receive your report. Greg Clark and Jeremy Hunt have written an excellent report. As with all of previous reports, the government will thoroughly examine it and respond to all of the suggestions.

“Of course, I’m sorry, as is the Prime Minister.” I was just hearing to the bereaved families’ experiences yesterday, and the awful loss they and so many others have endured as a result of the Covid problem, not just in this nation but around the world.

“We’re sorry for the losses sustained by those families.”

According to the Mirror, Jo Goodman, co-founder of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, has pushed the government to speed up the commencement of a promised review into the pandemic’s failures.

“This is the first time the government has publicly apologized for the deaths of our loved ones, and the admission of their responsibility is welcome,” Ms Goodman said.

“However, yesterday’s report barely touched the surface of what our country has gone through in the last two years. Only by conducting a comprehensive statutory investigation will we be able to learn the lessons needed to preserve lives in the future and answer the issues that will arise. “The summary comes to an end.”