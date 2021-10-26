As California’s ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Storms Surge East, New York and New Jersey brace for the impact.

New York and New Jersey are prepared for the effects of a “bomb cyclone” that wreaked havoc on California on Monday, causing mudslides, flooding, and knocking out electricity to over 100,000 homes and businesses.

According to USA Today, Accuweather meteorologist Joseph Bauer warned that strong rains and winds could disrupt New York City’s commute operations on Tuesday, while the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning for sections of southeast New York.

Thunderstorms are also forecast to hit parts of northeast New Jersey. New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy both declared states of emergency as a result of the warnings, which began on Monday evening.

A large plume of atmospheric water vapor was driven into the West Coast by the bomb cyclone, which is the rapid falling of a cyclonic low-pressure area, according to meteorologists. The bomb cyclone will “slowly sweep eastward over the country,” according to forecasters. Mayor de Blasio implored New Yorkers to “take this seriously” in a tweet. He added the state is “expecting 2″ to 4″ of rain tonight and through Tuesday.” “Take public transportation tonight and tomorrow.” “Avoid walking or driving through flooded regions.” “Heavy rain” is anticipated across areas of the state into Tuesday morning, according to Hochul.

“Severe weather” is forecast until Tuesday, according to NJ Transit. “We expect to run regular weekday bus, rail, light rail, and Access Link service for as long as it is safe to do so,” the firm added. Murphy said the “coming Nor’easter” is expected to bring “severe flash floods, coastal flooding, and wind gusts,” according to his last tweet. The bomb cyclone could turn into a nor’easter, according to meteorologists. A nor’easter, according to the National Weather Service, is a storm that occurs along the East Coast and is characterized by northeasterly winds.

Paterson, NJ has issued watches and warnings.

– Clifton, New Jersey

– Passaic, New Jersey

– Bergen County, New Jersey, Northwestern

Rockland County, New York

– City of New York

– Broome, New York

Chenango, New York

Delaware, New York

– Otsego, New York

Sullivan, New York

– Tioga, New York

Heavy rain is expected over Massachusetts until Wednesday evening, according to the NWS. “Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally greater amounts” are possible, according to the weather service.