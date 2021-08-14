As businesses calculate costs, a date for the reopening of Liverpool’s sink hole road has been set.

A date has been set for the reopening of a Liverpool road that was damaged by a sinkhole last month.

On the evening of Friday July 23, the burst occurred on Prescot Road in Old Swan, at the junction with Green Lane.

The road gave way, causing a large flood, and repairs have been ongoing for the past three weeks.

Some local shop owners claim that a drop in passing traffic caused by the road’s closure to undertake necessary repairs has reduced their revenue by half.

United Utilities has recently revealed that fresh excavations are being carried out on Prescot Road to see if more repair is required.

When approached for an update by The Washington Newsday, a spokesman for United Utilities responded, “Our contractors are working diligently to get the road reopened as quickly as possible.”

“At the moment, we’re hoping for Monday, September 6th.

“We appreciate the patience of the community while the repairs are being completed.”

A new stretch of blue plastic pipe, roughly 20 feet long, has been installed in place of the ruptured section of the main, according to the spokeswoman.

To access and fix the broken water main, workers pulled out soil and stones several feet into the ground around the burst location. After the pipe has been repaired, United Utilities can begin to fill the hole with earth.

United Utilities also acknowledged that it is doing additional investigations into the water mains that run down Prescot Road in order to see if any additional maintenance is required. Workmen will next finish backfilling the hole and re-establishing the road.

Meanwhile, the road restriction has caused a drop in trade in the area.

Business owners who own properties near where the repairs are being done gathered to discuss how difficult business is right now.

"Business has been absolutely awful," Jayne Jackson of Liverpool Foot Clinic said. "We have a lot of patients who are mobile."