As bridesmaids, the couple’s lovely pet dogs say “I do.”

On their important day, a Crosby couple married with their gorgeous pets as bridesmaids.

Shannen Dabson and Ben Whittle married in the Lake District, with their Romanian rescue dogs as guests of honor, who were rescued from a kill shelter.

Ben was working as a lifeguard while completing his degree at Edge Hill University when they first met in 2016.

Shannen was an avid swimmer, thus the two would frequently see each other at the sports center.

They started dating after meeting at a friend’s party and have been together ever since.

Shannen and Ben decided to expand their family during lockdown after their engagement in Zante, and rescued canines Indie and Arlo from a death shelter.

“I’ve always wanted a dog,” Shannen, who works with underserved young people in higher education across Merseyside, said. I was committed to learning everything I could about dog breeds and gaining as much knowledge as possible.

“I don’t think Ben realized how much I liked dogs until one year when we were watching Crufts on TV together and I was naming each dog breed and their major characteristics before the commentator even had a chance.”

The 26-year-old claims she has never before been able to welcome a dog into her family.

However, when they purchased their first home in Waterloo last year, that changed.

“Getting a puppy from a rescue center was extremely crucial to us,” Shannen, who is also a volunteer counsellor for Childline, continued. We conducted some research and applied for a couple pups from various organizations, but we were unsuccessful due to our lack of prior dog ownership expertise.

“After a referral from a local dog walker, we discovered a Romanian dog rescue organization. We did some research on the internet and applied for a home check. We were matched with a dog, or two dogs, when we passed that.

“I was ecstatic that we had been offered a pair of dogs, but Ben was understandably skeptical. Indie and Arlo were on their way over to us once I had worn him down.”

Arlo and Indie were understandably apprehensive at first, but three-year-old Arlo soon settled down.