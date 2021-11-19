As ‘branded things’ are prohibited under new laws, school uniforms will be less expensive next year.

Families will be able to save money on school uniforms for their children from next year, thanks to new legally-binding recommendations announced today by the Department for Education (DfE).

According to the guidelines, schools in England must guarantee that school uniform charges are reasonable and that parents receive the best value for their money.

Schools will be forced to take efforts to remove extraneous branded products and allow additional high-street options, such as supermarket own-brand uniform, in readiness for the new school year, which begins in the autumn.

Covid-related school absenteeism are on the rise in Merseyside.

After an estimated 350,000 tonnes of garments wind up in garbage each year owing to uniforms being thrown away, schools will be required to make sure second-hand uniforms are available. This will assist schools strive toward reaching net zero carbon emissions.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Secretary of State for Education, stated: “School uniforms give children and teenagers a sense of belonging and community, and they should be a source of pride. However, it must never be a source of frustration for parents or a barrier to students’ access to school.” “As we aim to level the country, this new binding guidance will assist to make uniforms far more affordable for families by driving costs down,” they said. Schools should post their uniform policy on their website and make it plain and easy to comprehend for parents, as well as implement competitive and transparent vendor contracts.

The Schoolwear Association’s Co-Chair, Matt Easter, said: “We applaud this guidelines since it takes a balanced and proportionate approach to ensuring that parents get good value for their money from uniforms while not putting undue strain on schools or uniform providers. Importantly, it reaffirms that the vast majority of schools are currently doing the right thing and will, in most circumstances, be fully or almost fully compliant.” “As the leading schoolwear industry body, we are committed to helping schools understand the implications of the guidance for their uniform policies, and we will continue to work with them to ensure that the process of selecting a uniform supplier remains as robust, competitive, and simple as possible,” he added. Before parents buy, schools are supposed to have taken steps to comply with the new guidelines.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”