As both parties face deadlines, the GOP and Democrats are at odds over government funding and the debt ceiling.

Democrats and Republicans are caught in a stalemate that might result in a federal shutdown as the deadline to raise the debt limit and finance the government before the end of the fiscal year approaches, according to the Associated Press. Democratic leaders stated on Monday that they will vote on both bills, while urging their Republican counterparts to assist the bills move forward.

In a joint statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said, “The American people expect our Republican colleagues to stand up to their duties and make good on the debts they proudly helped incur.”

According to the Associated Press, this week’s funding vote is critical in keeping the government running after the fiscal year ends on September 30. Raising the debt ceiling is also important and was previously a common step in the United States government, but Republicans seeking to reclaim the House majority in 2022 have chosen to leave both jobs to Democrats, who may or may not have the requisite votes.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The financing package is expected to keep most expenditure at current levels on a stopgap basis through the end of the year, and it will contain supplementary monies for the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and other natural disasters, as well as money to assist alleviate the costs of the Afghan evacuations. The addition of legislative wording allowing extra borrowing to satisfy the nation’s debt payments through 2022 sets up a clash.

The Treasury Department has warned that it would soon run out of cash on hand and will have to rely on incoming receipts to meet its $28.4 trillion in liabilities. This might force the Treasury to postpone or miss payments, which would be disastrous.

In the Wall Street Journal, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen commented, “Doing so would almost certainly provoke a historic financial collapse.”

Since the introduction of tea party lawmakers in 2011, who refused to raise the debt ceiling, the debt ceiling has become a political weapon of choice for Republicans. They were opposed to greater expenditure at the time, and the impasse resulted in a fiscal catastrophe.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, has echoed that policy, saying he won't assist Biden pay off his obligations.