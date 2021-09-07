As Boris Johnson unveils his social care tax idea, young people and low-income individuals would be impacted particularly severely.

Boris Johnson intends to raise national insurance in order to pay for social care, putting millions of low-income and young people out of work.

The prime minister’s plan to boost national insurance contributions by 1.25 percent will result in the ordinary Liverpool worker paying more than £200 in more taxes per year.

The extra £36 billion gained from the tax rise would be used to “break the Covid backlogs and restructure adult social care,” according to Number 10.

“No Conservative administration ever wants to raise taxes, and I’ll be honest with the House, I accept that this violates a campaign commitment – something I don’t do lightly,” Mr Johnson added.

“However, this is the right, reasonable, and fair approach – allowing our incredible NHS to fully recover from the crisis, addressing the Covid backlogs, funding our nurses, ensuring that people receive the care and treatment they require in the right place at the right time, and putting an end to a chronic and unfair anxiety for millions of people and their families across the country.”

Anyone with assets over £23,350 pays in full for their care under present arrangements, but No 10 warned the costs were “catastrophic and sometimes unpredictable.”

Mr Johnson’s idea would see anyone with less than £100,000 in savings receive public assistance, with state-funded care for those with less than £20,000.

There will also be a cap on care costs, ensuring that no one pays more than £86,000 in total during their lifetime.

The majority of the income raised from the 1.25 percent increase will go toward reducing NHS waiting lines, with social care receiving only £5.3 billion of the £36 billion estimated to be raised over the next three years.

The NICs rise will be rebadged as a health and social care fee from 2023-24, once HM Revenue’s computer systems have been updated, and will show as a distinct line on payslips.

Only a broad-based tax, such as National Insurance or income tax, according to the Prime Minister’s official spokeswoman, could raise the amount of money needed to solve the situation.

