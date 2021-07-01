As Boris Johnson meets Angela Merkel at Chequers, concerns about covid travel are being raised.

On Friday, Boris Johnson will welcome Angela Merkel to the UK for discussions, with coronavirus travel restrictions set to be a major topic of discussion.

For her final visit to the UK before standing down as Chancellor later this year, the Prime Minister will receive her German counterpart at his country seat of Chequers.

Mrs Merkel is likely to address a virtual Cabinet meeting, the first foreign leader to do so since Bill Clinton in 1997, and the two leaders are anticipated to discuss bilateral relations.

Mrs Merkel has been pressuring EU leaders to impose strict quarantine rules on visitors to the bloc from the United Kingdom, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, when asked about claims that fully vaccinated persons may be able to travel quarantine-free from amber list nations by July 26, Mr Johnson said “double jabs will be a liberator.”

The two leaders are also expected to discuss post-Brexit relations between the UK and Germany, as they did at the G7 summit in Cornwall last month.

Mr Johnson will also announce the introduction of a new academic medal in honor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel during his visit on Friday, just days after England dashed Germany’s Euro 2020 hopes.

According to Downing Street, a £10,000 award will be presented each year to a British or German woman working in science, an area in which the German Chancellor previously worked.

The inaugural medal will be awarded in early 2022 and will be named after Caroline Herschel, a German-born British astronomer who was a pioneer in the area.

The leaders are also likely to announce the commencement of annual joint cabinet meetings between the UK and Germany next year, as well as an intention to increase future funding for a bilateral youth program in both nations.

“The UK and Germany have a stable friendship and a similar vision on many issues,” the Prime Minister stated ahead of the visit.

“Every day, our scientists, inventors, and business leaders collaborate to make the world a better place.

