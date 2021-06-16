As Boris Johnson lays out his lockdown plan today, here’s what the rules on weddings might look like after June 21.

On the 21st of June, England was set to enter the fourth and final stage of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, when venues and events would be allowed to operate without capacity restrictions and the wedding guest cap would be lifted. Many experts have been calling for the reopening to be delayed to allow more people to be vaccinated , with Prime Minister Boris Johnson making an announcement on his plans later today (June 14), amid a spike in cases due to the Delta variant. While the complete removal of lockdown is likely to be postponed, restrictions on weddings in the United Kingdom appear to be loosening. READ MORE: When will the UK heatwave end?

1) What will happen to weddings after June 21st?

Health Minister Edward Argar said that couples waiting to marry are “very much” on Boris Johnson’s mind right now, implying that England’s wedding restrictions may be relaxed. “There will be a lot of couples who planned, hoped, to do it, put a line through it, done it again and rescheduled again,” Argar told Sky News. Not only does this cost money, but it is also extremely difficult emotionally for couples who want to have their special day and marry. He clarified that he wasn’t “pre-empting” what the Prime Minister would say later in his announcement, but that weddings were one of the topics he was considering. 2) What are the current wedding rules in the United Kingdom?