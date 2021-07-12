As Boris Johnson announces a lockdown, the latest updates for Haven, Butlins, and Center Parcs holidays are available.

If the lockdown roadmap plans remain unchanged, England will be free of coronavirus restrictions next Monday.

Later today (July 12), Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a major announcement, detailing when the next round of freeing England will take place.

“We are tantalizingly near to the final milestone in our road map out of lockdown,” Prime Minister David Cameron said, “but the plan to restore our freedoms must come with a warning.”

“While the incredible vaccine deployment has provided some protection against the virus to every adult, and the key relationship between cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities has been weakened, the global pandemic is far from ended.

“Cases will rise as we unlock, so our message will be clear as we confirm our plans today. Caution is essential, and we must all take responsibility to ensure that we do not reverse our success and continue to preserve our NHS.”

If it is announced, it will mean that there will be no restrictions on the number of people who can attend, that the 1 million-plus rule will be lifted, and that face masks would no longer be required.

It’s also good news for vacationers, since fully vaccinated adults in the UK will no longer be required to quarantine for ten days after returning from countries on the Amber List.

Travel warnings for amber countries will be deleted, and children under the age of 18 will not be required to quarantine.

Travel bans will not apply to UK vacations, but holiday parks such as Haven, Butlins, and Center Parcs will impose their own limitations, ranging from restaurant capacity limits to activity pre-booking.

We asked several of the country’s finest holiday parks what a UK holiday will be like after July 19 ahead of the PM’s announcement this afternoon.

When we contacted Haven, it verified that it will be finalizing park plans on July 19, once the Prime Minister makes his announcement.

Restaurants and entertainment, however, will still need to be reserved in advance.

It reads: “Advanced reservations will remain in effect, and you can reserve a table at one of our restaurants in the following ways:

"Tables can be reserved.