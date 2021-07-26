As bookings soar, Ryanair expects to carry 100 million people this fiscal year.

In the fiscal year ending March 2022, Irish airline Ryanair aims to fly between 90 million and 100 million passengers.

The airline, which acknowledges that Covid is still “wreaking havoc” on its operations, has already disclosed losses of £234 million in the first quarter of this year.

Ryanair also claimed that traffic is up to 8.1 million passengers, up from 0.5 million at this time last year, but losses are larger than the £158 million in the same period of 2020.

“FY22 continues to be problematic, with Covid-19 travel limitations extending uncertainty,” a spokeswoman stated.

“Since the 1st July deployment of EU digital Covid certificates (and the loosening of UK quarantine laws) for fully-vaccinated people, our group has witnessed a significant increase in Q2 reservations (albeit at low fares).

“We believe FY22 traffic has increased to a range of 90m to 100m (previously guided at the lower end of an 80m to 120m passenger range) and (cautiously) expect FY22 to end with a slight loss or breakeven.

“This is contingent on the vaccines’ sustained distribution this summer and no negative Covid variant developments.”

In the year ending March 2021, more than 27.4 million people flew with Ryanair, down from 148.6 million the previous year.

“Covid-19 continued to wreak havoc on our business during Q1, with most Easter flights canceled and EU government travel restrictions easing more slowly than expected into May and June,” the company stated.

“Q1 bookings were close-in and at low fares due to significant uncertainty surrounding travel green lists (especially in the UK) and excessive govt. caution in Ireland.”