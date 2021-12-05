As BitMart Crypto Exchange reports a ‘Large-Scale Security Breach,’ hackers snare $150 million.

BitMart, a cryptocurrency trading site, says it lost $150 million in cryptocurrency in a “large-scale” security compromise.

“A large-scale security compromise has been discovered involving one of our ETH hot wallets and one of our BSC hot wallets. We are currently deciding on the best strategies to use at this time “Sheldon Xia, the company’s CEO and founder, posted on Twitter late Saturday night. “The hackers were able to withdraw assets worth around USD 150 million.” ETH, or Ether, is a cryptocurrency that was created by Ethereum, a blockchain platform that includes various decentralized financial (DeFi) protocols. Binance Smart Chain (BSC) is a blockchain network that enables the execution of contract-based applications.

Except for ETH and BSC, all wallets are “safe and untouched,” according to BitMart.

According to CoinDesk, the hacker utilized a decentralized exchange aggregator (DEX) to trade the ETH coin and then put the cash into Tornado Cash, a private Etherum mixing service that makes it difficult to track the funds.

Although BitMart’s CEO stated that the loss was $150 million, PeckShield, a blockchain security research firm, calculated that the hacking attack resulted in a bigger loss of $100 million in ETH and $96 million in BSC.

BitMart has temporarily halted all withdrawals until further notice, according to a tweet posted late Saturday night by the company.

On Saturday, Xia indicated that the ETH and BSC hot wallets were compromised, but that only a small percentage of BitMart assets were affected.

PeckShield initially noticed a large number of outbound transfers on Twitter earlier Saturday night, as numerous tokens were sent out of BitMart’s hot wallet.

BitMart was approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

Several recent crypto hacking events have resulted in the loss of millions of dollars. Poly Network, a protocol for crypto trading, announced in August that it had been hacked and had lost $611 million in what was thought to be the greatest theft in “decentralized finance” (DeFi) history.

At the time, Poly Network stated, “We will take legal action and we urge the hackers to return the assets.” The hacker apparently refunded about half of the stolen cash later that week.

Liquid, Japan’s bitcoin exchange, also had a bad month in August. This is a condensed version of the information.