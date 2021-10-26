As Bipartisan Lawmakers Look for Answers on Alleged Puppy Experiments, the hashtag #FauciLiedDogsDied is trending.

Fauci, the long-serving director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, came under fire late last week after the White Coat Waste Project released documents that appeared to show NIAID funded beagle puppy experiments in Tunisia. On Friday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers addressed Fauci a letter expressing “grave concerns” about claims of “expensive, inhumane, and wasteful taxpayer-funded dog experiments.” After alt-right activist Jack Posobiec pushed followers to “trend it” earlier in the day, #FauciLiedDogsDied became the #1 trending hashtag on Twitter on Monday afternoon. Although both sides of the political aisle were outraged by the suspected sponsorship of dog studies, the #FauciLiedDogsDied hashtag was largely utilized by Republican supporters of former President Donald Trump, who had previously criticized Fauci on matters relating to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) tweeted, "The pups are safe with me," along with two photos of himself with a beagle. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) tweeted, "A better moniker for the NIH is the National Institute of Horrors." Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) tweeted, "Dr. Fauci lied repeatedly about the NIH supporting gain-of-function research in China."

His department also spent millions of taxpayer funds on puppy testing, which included horrible abuse and murder.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, a Republican, tweeted "Fauci lied, people and puppies died."