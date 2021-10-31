As Biden’s approval rating falls, 71% of Americans believe the US is heading in the wrong direction, according to a poll.

According to the latest NBC News survey issued Sunday, President Joe Biden’s approval rating has continued to deteriorate, with 71 percent of Americans believing the US is on the wrong track.

According to the research, 42% of respondents approved of Biden’s job performance, while 54% disagreed. This is the first time since Biden’s election as president that an NBC survey has revealed that he has low approval ratings.

His approval among potential voters was not quite as low. Despite this, 52 percent of respondents disapproved of his work performance, while 45 percent approved.

Over the last few NBC News polls, his approval rating has plummeted. According to a study conducted in August, 49 percent of respondents approved of his performance, while 48 percent disapproved. In April, 53% of people said they approved, while 39% said they didn’t.

According to the study, a slim majority of respondents still approve of Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fifty-one percent of those polled believed he handled the epidemic well, while 47 percent said he didn’t. These figures are down from April, when 69 percent of respondents indicated they approved of his handling of the issue.

According to the study, only 40% approve of the president’s handling of the economy, while 57% disapprove.

Biden’s approval rating has dropped as more Americans believe the US is heading in the wrong direction. According to the study, 71% of respondents believe the United States is “on the wrong road.” Only 22% said the United States was on the right track.

The finest years are still ahead of the United States, according to 41% of respondents, while the best years “may already be past us,” according to 53%.

When it comes to the COVID-19 epidemic, the majority of responders (56%) believe the worst is over. Still, 19% believe the worst is yet to come, while 17% believe the coronavirus isn’t a serious issue.

The poll is in line with others that have recently indicated a decline in the president’s approval rating. Though Biden had relatively high approval ratings when he took office, they have plummeted since August, with the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan and an increase in cases in COVID-19, which is mostly due to the highly-transmissible. This is a condensed version of the information.