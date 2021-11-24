As Biden plays whack-a-mole with inflation, cereal and dollar store prices rise.

As the holiday season approaches, President Joe Biden continues to make attempts to tackle growing prices and supply chain challenges.

As the epidemic continues to wreak havoc on the global supply chain, many products and services are raising their prices to stay competitive. This includes the cost of a variety of foods, dry items, and other basic necessities.

General Mills has announced that many of its breakfast-related brands would see price increases starting in January. This contains a variety of breakfast cereals, yogurt, and dry spaghetti.

The Dollar Store, one of the top discount retailers in the United States, has recently announced that its basic price for items across its stores will be raised from one dollar to $1.25. The challenges with the supply chain, according to the company’s CEO, were the most important element in this choice.

Economic inflation appears to have become a major public concern, and Republican leaders continue to press Biden on it. According to a Gallup poll conducted in October, 24% of Americans believe the economy is the most serious issue facing the country.

Despite the fact that the inflation bug is still wreaking havoc on the United States, Biden has began working with a number of merchants to assist them in ramping up production for the busiest season of the year.

Walmart’s CEO praised the Biden administration’s efforts to help stores around the country, including round-the-clock port operations and increased shipping routes.

In an interview with MSNBC, Walmart CEO Doug McMillion said, “The combination of private sector and government working together has been tremendously beneficial.” “We’ve had a lot of participation, been able to participate in solving some of these congestion issues, so I’d like to give the administration credit for things like helping to get the ports open 24 hours a day, to open up some of the trucking lines… and then there’s been a lot of innovation all the way through the supply chain,” he says. Aside from inflation in the supermarket aisles, one of the most pressing concerns among the general population is the growing cost of gasoline. Experts have repeatedly said that the president of the United States has relatively little to do with the price at the pump as a worldwide supply-and-demand issue.

Despite this, Biden has taken steps. This is a condensed version of the information.