As Biden orders 1,000 additional troops, the US military fatally shoots two people at Kabul Airport.

The Pentagon announced Monday that the US military fatally shot two people it believed were armed at Kabul’s airport, as President Joe Biden called in around 1,000 additional troops to help secure the Afghan airfield, according to the Associated Press.

As the Taliban completes its rule of Afghanistan, the international airport is being utilized to evacuate Americans as well as Afghan nationals and tourists. On Monday, the airport was closed to arrivals and departures for several hours due to civilians on the runway. Thousands of people have gathered at the airport in an attempt to exit the nation.

According to the Associated Press, senior administration officials believe the US can keep the airport secure long enough to complete the evacuation efforts, but the future is less certain for those who are unable to get to the airport.

Biden will address the nation on Monday afternoon about the country’s dire circumstances.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Biden is expected to return to Washington from his presidential retreat at Camp David at 3:45 p.m., according to the White House. It will be his first public statement on the situation in Afghanistan in in a week. The speed with which the Taliban routed the Afghan forces astounded Biden and other top US officials.

Seven people were killed in the turmoil at the airport on Monday, according to senior US military officials, including those who fell from a departing American military transport plane. Because they were not authorized to publicly discuss ongoing activities, the officials talked on the condition of anonymity.

Thousands of Afghans poured onto the tarmac of the capital’s airport after the Taliban gained power. In a widely shared video, some clung to the side of a US military plane before takeoff, capturing the desperation as America’s 20-year war comes to a tumultuous finish.

As the plane reached altitude over Kabul, another video showed the Afghans falling. To clear a way for transport planes, US troops resorted to firing warning shots and employing helicopters.

The rapidity with which the Afghan government fell apart and the accompanying instability was the most significant test of Biden’s leadership, and he was roundly chastised by Republicans who claimed he had failed.

Biden ran for president as. This is a condensed version of the information.