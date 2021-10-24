As Biden meets with Joe Manchin, Nancy Pelosi says Democrats are “very much there” in the budget deal.

As President Joe Biden prepares to meet with Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) to discuss last-minute negotiations, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated Sunday that Democrats are “very much there” in striking an agreement on the social spending measure.

Pelosi voiced optimism in the reconciliation bill’s progress on CNN’s State of the Union, saying that Democrats hope to couple it with a bipartisan infrastructure plan before the end of the month.

“We’re about there. “It’s only the text,” Pelosi said on Sunday, adding that “90 percent of the law has been agreed to and prepared.”” “Senate [Majority] Leader [Chuck] Schumer, Senator Manchin, and the president are having a discussion on some of the specifics that need to be finalized,” she continued.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi claims that Democrats are “nearly there” on a social safety net plan, which would allow the bipartisan infrastructure bill to move forward as well.

“I believe we’ve reached an agreement,” she informs @jaketapper. “…I believe we’re almost there now.” pic.twitter.com/i5OG4SzAGN — The State of the Union (@CNNSotu) will be held on October 24, 2021. Democrats hope to use a budget reconciliation process to pass a spending plan that includes climate action, child care, health care, and education measures alongside the infrastructure package. Due to the 50-50 divide in the Senate chamber, Democrats will need all members of their party to vote in favor of the bill for it to pass.

Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, both Democrats, have indicated resistance to the bill’s original $3.5 trillion budget proposal. The measure is now estimated to be in the $2 trillion level, with Manchin declaring earlier this month that he was open to a range of $1.9 trillion to $2.2 trillion.

According to Politico, Biden will host Manchin and Schumer in Delaware on Sunday in the hopes that the politicians can make progress on the framework. Following Manchin’s rejection, previous elements such as the Clean Electricity Performance Program, which would incentive utilities to employ clean energy sources, were removed from the package.

Other topics, such as Medicare expansions, higher corporate tax rates, and free community college, may be considered. This is a condensed version of the information.