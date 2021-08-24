As Biden faces increasing criticism, the CIA Director meets secretly with a Taliban leader.

According to US authorities familiar with the situation, President Joe Biden dispatched CIA Director William J. Burns to Kabul, Afghanistan, to meet with the Taliban’s de facto commander in secret.

Since the Taliban captured the Afghan capital, the meeting with Abdul Ghani Baradar on Monday is the highest-level face-to-face contact between the Taliban and the Biden administration. It’s also Biden’s most recent move since addressing criticism of his handling of the Afghan crisis.

The CIA hasn’t said anything about the Taliban meeting.

The high-level direct communication, originally reported by the Washington Post on Tuesday, is likely to have been about the coming deadline for the US military to complete its evacuation of US citizens and Afghan allies on August 31.

As the deadline approaches, US allies have pressed the Biden administration to extend its presence in Afghanistan beyond August, despite the fact that tens of thousands of Americans and Afghan allies continue to flee in what Biden described as “one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history.”

However, Afghanistan’s new rulers cautioned on Tuesday that they would not accept a postponement of an impending evacuation deadline.

Prior to the secret meeting’s disclosure, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Monday that “discussions with the Taliban have been operational, tactical,” with an emphasis on “near-term activities and near-term aims.”

According to CNN, the Biden administration has maintained constant contact with Taliban officials both on the ground in Afghanistan and in Doha, Qatar, during the evacuation process.

The Pentagon has indicated that it communicates with the Taliban on a daily basis at Kabul’s airport.

Baradar met with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in November in Qatar.

Since March 19, Burns has been the Director of the CIA. He told the Senate Intelligence Committee in mid-April that while “there is a big risk once the US military and coalition forces withdraw” from Afghanistan, the US will retain “a spectrum of capabilities.”