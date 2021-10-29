As Belarus forces the closure of a humanitarian office, the US says it will not be deterred.

Belarus is pushing the Public Diplomacy and USAID offices of the US Embassy to close. According to the Associated Press, the move comes as Belarusian authorities continue to face widespread condemnation for what has been seen as an aggressive crackdown on protesters ahead of the country’s 2020 presidential election.

The United States and its allies have condemned the crackdown, with Samantha Power, the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, saying the closure of humanitarian offices demonstrated the authorities’ “callous contempt for the interests of the Belarusian people.”

Belarusian authorities also want to “severely disrupt US development assistance and public diplomacy in Belarus by forcing the closure of facilities that house key US Government operations, and by terminating employment of all USAID local staff and Department of State public diplomacy staff,” Power said on Friday.

The Belarusian government’ decision to close the offices, which takes effect on November 20, has been described by US Envoy for Belarus Julie Fisher as a sign of their “deep anxieties about the role of diplomacy, people-to-people ties, and independent civil society.”

“The United States will not be discouraged in its commitment to advancing democracy and human rights in Belarus, as well as to supporting the Belarusian people’s hopes for a more bright future in a free and independent Belarus,” Fisher said in a statement.

Recent acts by Belarusian authorities, according to the ambassador, “force us to forsake the outreach and participation that have benefited the Belarusian people and advanced relations between our citizens.”

Fisher also out that during the 1990s, the US government has fostered entrepreneurship and the expansion of small-to-medium private firms in Belarus through USAID’s development aid. It also supplied crucial COVID-19 assistance recently, despite Belarusian authorities dismissing the outbreak.

Under state pressure, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leading opposition candidate in the disputed August 2020 presidential election, was forced to flee Belarus. She thanked the Public Diplomacy and USAID bureaus at the US Embassy on Friday.

Tsikhanouskaya wrote on Twitter, “They will return to new Belarus.” “I beg them to keep working for Belarusians; we notice and appreciate their persistent support.” Belarus’ relations with the United States and the European Union have deteriorated since the country’s authoritarian president took office. This is a condensed version of the information.