As Beijing bans fruit imports, Taiwan accuses China of “weaponizing trade.”

Taiwan and China frequently criticize each other over military and political issues, but it was all about fruit on Sunday.

Beijing announced it would stop sugar and wax apple imports from the self-governing island on Sunday, prompting Taipei to accuse Beijing of “weaponizing commerce.” The product items may appear insignificant, but they are Taiwanese specialty fruits, and the move would impact sales during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which is observed on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

The current conflict erupted after China’s customs department claimed that pests had been found in Taiwanese fruits on many occasions. According to Reuters, the company has directed its Guangdong branch and any immediately related offices to cease customs clearance of the products beginning Monday.

Taiwan’s agriculture minister, Chen Chi-chung, claimed on Sunday that China had made the announcement without supporting it with proof. Chen further said that Beijing just informed them of the trade embargo at 9 a.m. on the same day.

According to Reuters, Chen stated in Taipei on Sunday, “We cannot accept this.” After failing to resolve the trade block under a bilateral framework by the end of the month, the island has informed China that it will take the matter to the WTO.

The restriction, according to Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, “violates international trade principles.”

“Following a series of military threats, the #PRC is weaponizing commerce by putting an immediate ban on custard and wax apples from Taiwan. This unfriendly action is against international trade rules! #China wants to be a part of the high-standard #CPTPP agreement? Is this some kind of joke? Wu commented on Twitter, “JW.”

The fruit embargo imposed on Sunday is the second time China has imposed a ban on Taiwanese imports this year.

In February, Beijing imposed a ban on pineapple imports, citing the possibility of “harmful creatures” being transported with the fruit. Taiwan retaliated by accusing Beijing of playing politics and claiming that the pineapples were harmless.

The new spat comes as relations between Beijing and Washington are deteriorating. This is a condensed version of the information.