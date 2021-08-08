As Barcelona’s Lionel Messi confirms his departure, he expresses regret for Liverpool.

Lionel Messi has stated that he is still recovering after Liverpool’s incredible Champions League comeback against Barcelona in 2019.

During the 2018-19 season, Jurgen Klopp’s team memorably overcame a three-goal deficit against the La Liga giants in the Champions League semi-finals, prevailing 4-0 at Anfield in the return leg.

Liverpool advanced to the final of the competition thanks to doubles from Divock Origi and Gini Wijnaldum, and the Reds went on to win their sixth European Cup after defeating Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

Many believe this to be Anfield’s finest night, and it’s a match that Messi will never forget.

In a press conference conducted at Camp Nou this morning, he was asked whether he had any regrets about his time at Barcelona. “I would have wanted to have tried to win another Champions League,” he responded.

“We were knocked out in the semi-final by Liverpool, preventing us from reaching another final. We made it to the semi-finals with Pep, but they stopped us from reaching the final.

“There was a time when we could have won another Champions League, but football is football.”

When asked about his Barcelona exit, Messi broke down in tears and stated that he want to stay at the club.

“The reality is, I don’t know what to say,” he admitted.

“I’ve given it a lot of consideration as to what I can say, and the fact is that I’m at a loss for words. This is quite challenging.

“My family and I were certain we’d be staying here.

“I’m not going back,” says the narrator. This club has come to an end. This is the most challenging time of my career.”

When asked about his future plans, Messi replied, “I have nothing confirmed.” I received a number of calls from clubs who were interested. I don’t have anything closed, but we’re discussing a lot of things.”