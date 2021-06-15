As Barcelona braces for a £125 million transfer loss, Philippe Coutinho could return to Liverpool.

Philippe Coutinho may reconnect with Brendan Rodgers, his former Liverpool manager, at Leicester City this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Leicester are planning a bid for the Barcelona midfielder, who has struggled in La Liga since joining from Liverpool for £142 million in 2018.

Coutinho has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs recently, including Everton, but according to Mundo, Rodgers could sign the 29-year-old for as little as £17 million.

A move to the King Power Stadium on loan is also a possibility.

Barcelona hopes to recoup a portion of their investment in Coutinho, but removing his pay from the labor bill is a nice bonus.

Coutinho is rehabilitating in Brazil after undergoing surgery in April to correct a meniscus condition.

Last season, he only made 12 La Liga appearances under Ronald Koeman.