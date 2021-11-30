As Barbados becomes a republic, Prince Charles denounces the “appalling atrocity of slavery.”

As Barbados became a republic, Prince Charles condemned the “appalling crime of slavery” and complimented the island.

The future monarch stood by as the Caribbean island’s first president, Dame Sandra Mason, was sworn in as the country’s new leader.

“The moment has come to truly leave our colonial heritage behind,” Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley remarked when the plan was announced in September 2020.

In his own presentation to the presidential inauguration event, which was attended by Mottley, Mason, and Barbadian popstar Rihanna, among others, the Prince of Wales did not shy away from mentioning that colonial heritage.

“The creation of this Republic gives a new beginning, but it also marks a point on a continuum—a milestone on the long path you have not only traversed, but also built,” Prince Charles remarked in his speech.

"The creation of this Republic gives a new beginning, but it also marks a point on a continuum—a milestone on the long path you have not only traversed, but also built," Prince Charles remarked in his speech.

"The people of this island have created their path with incredible bravery, beginning with the darkest days of our past and the horrific tragedy of slavery, which permanently stains our history." Your checkpoints were emancipation, self-government, and independence. Your compass has been set by freedom, fairness, and self-determination. Your long journey has taken you to this place, which serves as a vantage point from which to scan a new horizon."

An anonymous royal expressed concern to the Duchess of Sussex about the color of her unborn child’s skin when he was born, she told Winfrey.

Clarence House was also required to offer a robust rejection on Prince Charles’ behalf in response to charges made in a biography released in America by Gallery Books, a Simon & Schuster imprint.

According to the book Brothers and Wives, Charles asked his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, what their children would look like when they were born.

According to the New York Post, Camilla replied, “Well, very wonderful, I’m sure.”

According to the book, Charles then questioned, “I mean, what do you think the complexion of their offspring might be?”

