As baby Rose celebrates her first Christmas, Stacey Solomon recalls an amazing moment.

Stacey Solomon has shared a sweet moment with her new baby Rose.

Stacey wished everyone a Merry Christmas on Instagram to her nearly 5 million followers while celebrating Rose’s first ever festive season.

The Loose Women panelist uploaded a series of gorgeous photos of her small daughter dressed in a crocheted Mrs Claus attire with matching cap, smiling big and revealing her gums.

Stacey, a proud mother, wrote on her Instagram post: “Christmas greetings. Our Christmas Rose, who is always smiling, sends her heartfelt greetings. I hope this brightens your night as much as it brightened ours. The fourth will be framed and hung on the wall.” Rose appeared to be unwittingly doing her own “toes up,” which is a thumbs up with the big toe, just like Stacey performs on a regular basis.

Fans flocked to the comments section to express their delight at the heart-warming, adorable photographs.

One Instagram user wrote: “On the first photo, Mommy’s toes are definitely thumbs up! She has a striking resemblance to Joe! Xx Adorable!” Tricia stated, ” “Oh my goodness, how lovely. Mumma’s toe xxx is on the first one.” Michelle stated, ” “Awww, these lovely images! In the first one, Rose had a toe up! Yay! Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and all the best wishes for the year 2022! xxxx” Lou stated, ” “Oh Rose, you are the most lovely Mrs Claus I’ve ever seen! Merry Christmas, lovely lady.” The 32-year-old has been spending quality time with her family in the lead-up to Christmas, and she just introduced Rose to her great-grandmother for the first time.

Rose’s first Christmas has arrived, as has the family’s first year in their £1.2 million Pickle Cottage house.