As autumn approaches, take steps to prevent your home from becoming overrun with mice or rats.

As autumn approaches, the leaves are falling and the weather is becoming increasingly chilly and rainy, prompting people to escape into their houses.

Humans aren’t the only ones looking for a secure sanctuary. Rodents such as mice and rats are also looking for a warm place to spend the winter, usually in the attics and floor spaces of their unwitting hosts – but they may be kept at away without the use of poison or brutal traps.

Mice like cheese and bacon, but they also eat apples, potatoes, cereals, and a variety of other things. They can spread germs and infections this way. They can also use their teeth to build a shelter out of cables and insulating material, or to search for food.

They can reproduce quickly in the correct conditions. An infestation of two rats can quickly grow into a family of 50 rodents in just six months, according to a paper published earlier this year. Mice, too, have the ability to produce a huge number of offspring in a short period of time.

Swissinno, a pest control firm based in Switzerland, has given the following advice:

“The easiest way to keep mice out of your house is to keep them out,” it added. More importantly, it does it without the use of any dangerous chemicals or poisons. To do so, you must first determine the rodents’ access routes. Animals usually get access through cracks or fissures in the stonework.” “Good to know: the closeknit material also keeps other intruders such as rodents, bats, snails, bugs, and beetles away,” it says, recommending the usage of its own steel wool.

It recommends a plug-in or battery-powered gadget that uses ultrasound to make noise-sensitive animals leave the area or even the house as a preventative precaution or as an animal-friendly measure after an infestation.

For many household infestations, trapping the animals is frequently the only solution. Traditional traps, according to Swissinno, can result in false triggers and undue agony, but there is an easy-catch technique that kills the animals quickly.

Traps that merely catch the creatures in a container for release away from the home can be incredibly effective if the right bait is used – mice appreciate commodities like peanut butter. They. “The summary has come to an end.”