As authorities raid residences, a little boy is suspected of being the ringleader of a narcotics group.

Detectives raided homes throughout south Liverpool this morning, targeting alleged members of a dangerous drugs gang led by a teenager.

Merseyside Police executed warrants at 11 properties as part of an investigation into a cannabis-dealing network suspected to be run by a 17-year-old.

Following a spree of horrendous violence that included three shootings and a firebombing, ten persons were detained, including numerous juveniles and a youngster as young as 15 years old.

As police teams attacked residences in Dingle, Wavertree, Toxteth, and Gateacre soon before 7 a.m., armed cops were present.

Officers were given an intelligence briefing that detailed accused members of a gang that had instilled fear and anxiety, mostly in the Dingle region, which led to the dramatic events.

The inquiry, codenamed Operation Cape, was prompted by a series of attacks that occurred between December and February in the area.

Homes on Sundridge Street and Beloe Street were shot at, as were rounds fired at a car on Dingle Lane.

During the Dingle Lane attack, stray bullets struck the home of a family who were not involved in any criminal activity.

At the time, there were children sleeping on the premises.

The firebombing of a different property on Dingle Lane in February was a fourth act of terror attributed to the gang.

Petrol was thrown over the front door of the property and set alight shortly after 8 a.m. in that incident.

Each of the shootings and the arson, according to emergency personnel, put lives in danger.

The attacks have since been linked by detectives investigating the violence to a Class B drugs group locked in a feud with a number of competitors in L8.

Members are believed to be aged between 14 and 28 and it is thought a key figure in the network is just 17.

Ten suspects were arrested on Thursday morning and due to be questioned on suspicion of offences ranging from possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life to drugs allegations.

Of those taken into custody, four were under the age of 18. Nine were arrested by officers executing search warrants and one was produced from HMP Altcourse.