As Attorney General Letitia James continues to investigate Trump, Trump screams “Prosecutorial Misconduct.”

On Wednesday, Donald Trump slammed New York Attorney General Letitia James, accusing her of “prosecutorial wrongdoing” in her probe into his business.

The former president said James “wants to politically weaponize her position as Attorney General instead of exemplifying impartiality and protecting the interests of all New Yorkers” in a statement posted by his Save America political action committee.

Trump responded, “It’s called prosecutorial misconduct.” “Rather than wasting her time and taxpayer resources on a never-ending witch hunt against the Republican Party and me, she should devote her efforts to helping to resurrect the once-great state of New York, where crime and poverty continue to wreak havoc, with murder, rape, drug sales, and just about every other form of crime at record levels, and now with the nation’s highest unemployment rate,” she says. After beginning a campaign for governor in November, James withdrew from the race last week. Instead, she will run for re-election as Attorney General of the Empire State.

Her withdrawal from the governor race comes amid news that her office plans to interrogate Trump informally on January 7 as part of its civil probe into the Trump Organization. James is investigating if the company committed fraud by misrepresenting assets in order to obtain loans and tax benefits.

James remarked on Twitter, “I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as Attorney General.” “I plan to complete a number of critical investigations and cases that are currently underway. I’m running for re-election to finish the job that New Yorkers gave me.” This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.