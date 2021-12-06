As armed police officers arrive, a woman is mauled by her own dogs.

After a woman was mauled by her own dogs, armed cops swarmed on a street.

A huge emergency response scene, involving police, ambulance, and Merseyside Fire and Rescue, was centered on an address on Assam Close in St Helens.

A woman was critically hurt after her four dogs attacked her inside her home, according to Merseyside Police.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the area right off Reginald Road was swarmed with cops.

Residents in the area reported emergency services were on the scene for more than an hour before their numbers began to drop.

Police were observed placing a little puppy into the back of an unmarked black van before driving away from the area.

According to The Washington Newsday, a nearby homeowner said: “You should’ve seen it before; the entire street was packed with cops, ambulances, and everything else; it was insane.”

Another resident on the same estate as Assam Close claimed that there has been previous trouble on the estate and that residents have to’suffer’ through it.

“It’s generally a wonderful estate, so it’s obviously pretty surprising when something like this happens,” one street resident said.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “Today, Monday, December 6th, emergency services are on the scene in Sutton.

“Police were called to the Reginald Road area at 10.15 a.m. for a report of a woman being attacked by her four dogs, which were initially described as bulldogs.

“The woman was brought to the hospital with critical injuries.

“Merseyside Police have taken custody of the dogs.

“The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

“Anyone with information should contact us via @MerPolCC or 101, referencing reference 21000844839.”