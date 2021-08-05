As anxieties grow, call the cops if you see a missing kid.

As fears for the wellbeing of a young kid last seen in Liverpool grow, the public was encouraged today to call police if they see him.

Merseyside Police say they are “increasingly concerned” about David Byers’ whereabouts after he went missing from his house.

Efforts to locate the 13-year-old, who is from Kirkby, have so far been fruitless.

David has been missing since Tuesday, July 20, and was last seen on Tuesday, July 27 on Langdale Street in Everton.

“We are continuing our appeal to trace 13-year-old David Byers who has gone missing from home,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said.

“We are becoming increasingly anxious about Davidâ€TMs whereabouts,” she stated.

David is described as a slender man with shaved hair and hazel eyes, standing roughly 5ft 7in tall. He has a Liverpool twang to his voice.

David was last spotted wearing a black tracksuit and a blue bobble hat when he was last seen.

Please call 101 or fill out the online form here if you have seen David or have any information.

Alternatively, contact the Missing People charity on 116 000 or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook.