As another prophecy fails to come true, QAnon followers suffer a JFK Jr. no-show in Dallas.

QAnon supporters gathered near the site of John F. Kennedy’s assassination in the hopes of seeing his son, who had died decades before, reappear.

On the 58th anniversary of JFK’s assassination, a mob gathered on a bridge over Dealey Plaza, brandishing pro-Donald Trump banners, according to videos and photographs posted Monday.

Videos show QAnon supporters, including one of the group’s alleged leaders, Michael Brian Protzman, driving around the plaza with pro-Trump banners and yelling chants like “let’s go, Brandon,” a favorite anti-Joe Biden remark among Republicans.

A motorist in a car bearing QAnon slogans briefly stopped traffic under the bridge, which drew a large crowd of supporters.

Unsurprisingly, when John F. Kennedy Jr. died in a plane crash in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, in 1999, he did not expose himself to the crowd.

Unfazed, QAnon supporters organized a nocturnal vigil for JFK Sr., with candles put in the shape of a Q on the ground, referring to the alleged individual within the US government who claims to have had access to top-secret material.

At least 100 QAnon members who believe JFK will return are still in Dallas. For the 50th anniversary of JFK’s assassination, they gathered on a bridge over Dealey Plaza, but JFK and JFK Jr. did not appear. pic.twitter.com/fJTbc7p7iT November 22, 2021 — Will Sommer (@willsommer) Since Joe Biden’s victory, the conspiracy theory has been exposed, and the QAnon movement has splintered.

However, the Dallas gathering is considered on the fringes of the QAnon conspiracy movement, even by other followers who are now more focused on spreading false predictions that Trump will win the 2020 presidential election.

Supporters of #Trump demonstrate in Dealey Plaza on the 50th anniversary of #JFK’s assassination in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/DXBU55HpKJ @EricJBushman — Eric Bushman (@EricJBushman) 22nd of November, 2021 The crowd at Dealey Plaza on Monday was part of a much bigger group of hundreds who descended on Dallas earlier in November, ostensibly hoping to see JFK Jr. return to announce Trump as the true president.

