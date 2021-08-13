As another Afghan provincial capital falls to the Taliban, Kandahar is taken.

According to Afghan officials, the Taliban have taken control of another provincial capital, the southern city of Kandahar in the same-named province.

Insurgents have taken the 12th of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals in a week-long blitz that has swept through much of the country.

Kandahar is also the country’s second most populous city.

Kandahar fell on Thursday night, according to officials, and government leaders and their entourage managed to retreat to the airport and flee the city by plane.

The Taliban’s earlier conquest of Herat was one of their most significant victories to date.

Fighters stormed passed the old city’s Great Mosque, which dates from 500 BC and was originally a loot of Alexander the Great, and took control of government buildings.

Witnesses said they heard occasional gunshots from one government building while the rest of the city fell silent as the insurgents took control.

Meanwhile, the capture of Ghazni cuts off a vital highway that connects the Afghan capital with the country’s southern provinces, which are now under rebel attack 20 years after US and Nato troops invaded and toppled the Taliban administration.

While Kabul is not directly threatened at this time, the losses and fighting elsewhere have tightened the grip of a resurgent Taliban, who now control almost two-thirds of the nation and are pressuring government forces in many other provincial capitals.

With security deteriorating fast, the US is sending in 3,000 troops to assist in the evacuation of certain staff from the US Embassy in Kabul.

One Army and two Marine infantry battalions will enter Afghanistan within the next two days, according to Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, to assist with the partial embassy evacuation at Kabul airport.

Separately, the United Kingdom announced that approximately 600 troops will be sent on a temporary basis to assist British nationals departing the country.

Thousands of Afghans have fled their homes, fearful that the Taliban will impose a violent, authoritarian rule once more, robbing women of their rights and carrying out public amputations and killings.

Despite diplomats meeting throughout the day, peace talks in Qatar remain stuck.