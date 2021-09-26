As Angela Merkel steps down as chancellor, Germans head to the elections.

As voters go to the polls, the immediate political destiny of Europe’s most powerful and prosperous economy hangs in the balance.

More than 60 million Germans are eligible to vote in today’s (Sunday) elections, which will culminate this evening.

Angela Merkel’s 16-year reign as chancellor, during which she has controlled European politics, will come to an end.

Armin Laschet, 60, the leader of Mrs Merkel’s centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU) and the industrial North Rhine-Westphalia area, Germany’s most populated state, is one of the front-runners.

According to polls, his party received 23% of the vote, placing it only behind the center-left SPD. He is seen as a strong pro-EU supporter who supports Mrs Merkel’s immigration policy in 2015, when over a million migrants landed in Germany.

Then there’s Annalena Baerbock, the Greens’ first-ever candidate for chancellorship. Early this year, the Greens saw a spike in popularity, with support exceeding 25%. The Greens are expected to be a member of the future government coalition, even if she does not win and her party adopts a hard line on China and Russia.

Olaf Scholz, 62, has served in a number of high-ranking positions in Germany, most recently as finance minister and Mrs Merkel’s deputy. Given his successful oversight of a nearly £650 billion emergency pandemic fund, many people see the SPD conservative as their choice for chancellor.

Following today’s elections, Germany’s next government is likely to be a coalition. Christian Lindner, 42, of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), is a contender in the race. He chastised lockdown measures during the outbreak.

Then there’s the AfD, an anti-immigration party that won a seat in the Bundestag in 2017. It now has 91 seats, although only about 10% of the electorate supports it. Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla are the two leading candidates.

The AfD has called for Germany to quit the EU and for stringent border controls to be reinstated, including barriers. It is not expected to gain power, but it may play a role in power transfer.

Die Linke, a left-wing party with roughly 6% of the vote, is another party that is seen as a power broker. “The summary has come to an end.”