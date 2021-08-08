As Anfield waits for a new signing, Liverpool prospects will have their final audition.

Final rehearsals are rarely looked forward to with such zeal.

After nearly a month in Europe, Liverpool will conclude their pre-season schedule with two home friendlies on consecutive days, the first of which is this afternoon against Athletic Bilbao.

It will be the first time the Reds have played in front of a large crowd since the coronavirus outbreak began in March 2020.

Around 40,000 fans are anticipated to attend Sunday’s sell-out game, with just a limited number of tickets left for the following evening’s match against Osasuna, despite Anfield being at 75 percent capacity.

The Reds’ manager, Jurgen Klopp, is expected to be overjoyed by the prospect of returning to normalcy.

On Thursday, he stated, “We have two more games to go, and I can’t wait for them.” “It will be the greatest crowd and atmosphere I have played in front of in the last 18 months or so, I’m not sure.

“I can’t wait to get there and accomplish it, and I hope the people are as excited as I am.”

Throughout Liverpool’s summer preparations, there has been a positive vibe.

Footage of the squad competing in the annual table tennis tournament – Mohamed Salah was on the winning team for the third year in a row – highlighted the strong camaraderie formed during their time away, first in Austria and then in Evian, France.

The final two friendlies, on the other hand, will be tackled with greater vigour, as the Premier League opener against promoted Norwich City on Saturday approaches.

Klopp said there was no such thing as ‘Team A’ or ‘Team B’ after fielding two completely different starting lineups in two 60-minute friendlies against Bologna on Thursday.

Those who reported back later for pre-season training after international tournament exertions are more likely to play in the second friendly against Osasuna on Monday, according to statements made earlier in the week.

That isn’t a given, and some players, such as Alisson Becker and Fabinho, will be expected to start next weekend at Carrow Road.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane are all expected to play.