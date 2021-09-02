As Andi Peters hosts, the management of This Morning asked for a change.

Fans of This Morning were ecstatic today when Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes co-hosted the show.

Vernon Kay was supposed to host the ITV show this week, but he was unable to do so after testing positive for covid.

Instead, Andi Peters took over as host and was an instant hit with the audience.

Rochelle greeted him warmly, and the rest of the cast and crew hailed his entrance.

“Don’t because I’ll become emotional, it’s a true pleasure to be here,” Andi added.

Rochelle and Andi said they’d known each other for a long time and were excited to co-host the show.

“Hold onto your hats because the wheels could come off,” Rochelle told fans.

Many viewers admired Andi as the show progressed, with some advocating for him to be a permanent replacement.

“Andi is so natural!!!!” commented @atilla hun. I adore him!!! You should consider him as a long-term replacement, @thismorning.”

“Omg dreams do come true!!,” Fay alina said. This isn’t a rehearsal!!!! @andipeters presenting @thismorning, perhaps @ITV listened to my ideas after all, love you Andi”

” @andipeters and @RochelleHumes a terrific presenting duo this morning Andi should be on more often!” said @always glam.

” @andipeters on This Morning has made my day,” Lowriemorgan said.

” @thismorning Love @andipeters!” said marthahardman. I’m delighted he’s going to present toda.”