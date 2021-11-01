As an incentive, vaccinated Pennsylvania state employees will receive additional paid vacation days.

Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania announced on Monday that state employees who acquire the COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year will be entitled for five additional days of paid leave.

According to Harrisburg-based television station WHTM, the government claimed in an email to over 70,000 state employees that the extended time off will provide more support throughout the pandemic and incentivize unvaccinated personnel to get the vaccine.

“Every day, millions of people rely on Commonwealth employees to deliver important programs and services. As one of Pennsylvania’s major employers, we want to ensure that our employees have the resources they need to stay safe and healthy, as well as set an example for other businesses to follow “Michael Newsome, the Secretary of Administration, stated.

“This new paid leave package is aimed to keep our staff supported during the pandemic while also assisting in its end. We are strengthening the safety of our workplaces and communities by urging Commonwealth employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and stay home if they are sick “Newsome was added to the mix.

State employees can take the five days of “verification leave” between December 20, 2021, and March 31, 2022, according to Wolf’s administration. Employees who have been properly vaccinated and verified their status will be given five more days off automatically.

According to the Associated Press, Wolf first stated in August that vaccinated state employees are entitled to one day of paid time off. The new paid leave offer is “another way we can demonstrate our gratitude to employees who step forward to help us protect our communities and bring this pandemic to a stop,” according to the government. Wolf tweeted an update on the state’s vaccination statistics on Friday, revealing that over 72 percent of adult Pennsylvanians have had the injection. Furthermore, almost 91 percent of individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine, placing Pennsylvania sixth in the country for initial doses provided.

Pennsylvania’s daily vaccine update: 13,784,386 vaccines provided; 71.6 percent of PA residents aged 18 and up are completely vaccinated; and 91.6 percent of PA residents aged 18 and up have gotten at least one dose.

In terms of first doses provided, the following are the national rankings: Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) (@GovernorTomWolf) (@GovernorTomWolf) (@Govern 29th of October, 2021