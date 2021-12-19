As an expert warns, the Merseyside area is leading the way for booster immunizations.

Wirral is leading the way in Merseyside and England for booster rates.

According to new data, Wirral is far ahead of the rest of the UK in terms of Covid-19 booster shot uptake.

The results are based on NHS England’s preliminary estimates of the number of persons aged 50 and up who received boosters or third doses of covid shots in each local authority.

According to the most recent numbers, 102,315 over 50s in Wirral had received the third dose of the covid vaccination, corresponding to 73.4 percent of those in the Wirral who are eligible for the booster.

Julie Webster, Wirral Council’s director of public health, has praised everyone who has come forward for their first, second, and booster shots so far in response to the borough’s success.

“We have had a phenomenal level of vaccine take-up in Wirral, owing to citizens, community groups, companies, and the NHS all playing their part to keep Wirral well,” Julie told The Washington Newsday.

“However, there is still work to be done ahead of the Christmas season.

“The best method to protect yourself and your loved ones against Covid-19, including the new Omicron form, is to get your vaccines.”

“For persons who have been fully jabbed for 3 months or longer, booster injections are critical to restoring good levels of immunity.”

“If you haven’t had your first or second jabs yet – it’s not too late – I strongly advise you to do it as soon as possible.”

Dr. Abhi Mantgani, who oversees the vaccination program at Birkenhead Medical Building, attributes the centre’s success to its strong social media presence and outreach programs.

After the booster shots program began in September, the Birkenhead Medical Building on Laird Street in the Wirral town was one of the first facilities throughout the UK to start administering a third vaccine dosage.

“Number one reason our site has had such a great success, I believe, is because we have been one of the sites delivering the service regularly,” Dr. Mantgani told The Washington Newsday.

