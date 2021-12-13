As an Equal Pay Claim resurfaces, US Soccer and the Women’s National Team sign a short-term labor agreement.

On Monday, the United States women’s national soccer team (USWNT) filed a brief with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to reinstate an equal pay complaint against the United States Soccer Federation (USSF), the same day the squad agreed to a three-month labor contract extension with the federation.

This “no-strike/no-lockout deal,” as Reuters put it, will last through the end of March as players in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) continue to negotiate a new labor contract with the United States Soccer Federation (USSF).

The USSF will no longer pay players’ salaries to play in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), and players will be hired directly by the NWSL, according to the agreement.

The USWNT’s union announced in a statement on Monday that “USWNT players will have no constraints as to the league in which they play club soccer.” “Players who pick the NWSL will sign directly with the NWSL/an NWSL club, and the NWSL will employ them.” The players’ brief continues a campaign that began in March 2019, when they sued the USSF, alleging unequal remuneration in comparison to the men’s squad.

Judge R. Gary Klausner of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia found in May 2020 that the women’s team had rejected a contract similar to the men’s in favor of one with better base pay and perks.

The USSF claimed that the pay disparity stems from FIFA prize money, which the organization has no influence over. For the 2018 men’s World Cup, FIFA distributed $400 million in prize money to the qualifying teams, compared to $30 million for the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

The two parties settled a year ago, but the current complaint claims that the judge’s decision was erroneous.

In March 2019, the players filed a lawsuit against the USSF, alleging that they were not compensated fairly under their collective bargaining agreement, which ended in December 2018, as compared to the men’s squad. Under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the women sought more than $64 million in damages plus $3 million in interest.

In May 2020, Klausner delivered a summary judgment in the federation’s favor on the salary claim. The judge concluded that the women refused to participate in a pay-to-play scheme. This is a condensed version of the information.