As an enraged elephant charges at a safari vehicle, people flee for their lives [watch].

On social media, a video of an irate elephant attacking a van full of trainees and an instructor on a safari tour has gone viral.

On Sunday afternoon, the group was on a drive in the Selati Game Reserve in South Africa when they stumbled across a breeding herd of elephants. IOL said that one of the elephants suddenly charged at the vehicle.

The trainees hurriedly dropped their belongings and exited the van to flee, according to a video of the incident. In the background, one individual can be heard screaming “Get out, get out!” After the elephant has left the scene, the villagers continue to flee for their lives.

The elephant is thought to be suffering from musth, a condition characterized by aggressive behavior caused by an increase in reproductive hormones.

An EcoTraining instructor and students stumbled upon the elephants during a normal exercise at the wildlife reserve, according to Anton Lategan of EcoTraining.

“The car came to a halt to monitor the elephants and give them a chance to calm down,” he told the publication, “but an elephant bull’mock-charged the vehicle.”

When the group went forward cautiously, the elephant charged a second time and “then made contact with the vehicle and displaced it off the road,” he continued.

The collision did not result in any injuries, but the vehicle was completely destroyed.

“Although the car was damaged, thankfully none of the individuals aboard the vehicle were wounded,” said Bryan Havemann, general manager of Selati Game Reserve, who inspected the situation at the spot.

Elephants are normally calm animals, but when newborn calves are present near them, the female may turn violent. During musth, bull elephants, on the other hand, can be quite hostile.

“Elephants have three basic ways of reacting to threats or difficulties. Individuals use dominance or threat displays to exhibit their superior strength and social status. They may turn their ears outwards in response to the threat. They elevate their head and tusks high,’standing tall.’ There is also head shaking and trunk swishing “National Parks of South Africa is a state in South Africa.