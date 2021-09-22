As an energy firm on the verge of collapse, Martin Lewis sends an urgent warning.

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning as concerns about Igloo Energy going bankrupt grow.

The cost of wholesale gas has soared, putting several energy providers on the verge of bankruptcy.

According to data from Oil & Gas, the price has risen by 250 percent since the beginning of the year, implying that corporations are losing money since they are selling gas to fixed-term clients for less than it costs them to buy.

Martin Lewis has now issued a warning that the losses are likely to affect Igloo Energy, as well as instructions for customers.

“Strong rumours that Igloo is appointing administrators,” he remarked via Twitter. I see @MarkKleinmanSky agrees with you.

“It’s a giant igloo. If you’re a client, take a screenshot of your current status and take a meter reading just in case. If it’s confirmed, I’ll post an update.”

If your energy provider goes out of business, the best advise is to wait it out since regulators, Ofgem, will switch you to a new provider.

Customers should photograph their meters and download or print bills from their previous provider.

You can shop elsewhere if Ofgem changes you to a supplier or a contract that you don’t like.

Your money is protected if your energy supplier owes you money, and you should be able to get it back.

You will not be required to do anything else. Ofgem will switch you to a new supplier on its own. It may take a few weeks, but your new supplier will notify you once everything is in order.

In the meantime, you can continue to use your gas and electricity as usual.