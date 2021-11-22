As an air ambulance arrives on the scene, a woman falls from the M6 bridge.

After falling from a highway bridge, a woman was brought to the hospital.

Shortly after 1.15pm today, emergency services were dispatched to the M6 between junction 25 (Bryn) and junction 24 A58 Liverpool Road (Ashton In Makerfield).

The site was attended by police, an air ambulance, and other emergency vehicles.

Around roughly 1.35 p.m., traffic was held on the southbound side, and at 1.40 p.m., the northbound was closed at junction 26 to allow the air ambulance to land.

The woman was taken to hospital with significant injuries, according to a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson.

Traffic was also hampered between junction 26 M58 (Orrell Interchange) and junction 23 A580 East Lancashire Road (Haydock), with delays stretching for three miles, according to traffic management system Inrix.

Greater Manchester Police stated in a statement: “Police were called to a complaint of a woman falling from a bridge between junctions 25 and 24 of the M6 this afternoon (Monday, November 22) just after 1.15pm.

“The woman was brought to the hospital with significant injuries once emergency services arrived.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Anyone with dashcam footage from the time period is also encouraged to contact authorities.

Information can be sent online at www.gmp.police.uk, referencing log 1303 from November 22, 2021. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.

