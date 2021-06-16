As an air ambulance arrives on the scene, a man falls from the M53 bridge.

After falling from a highway bridge, a man was flown to the hospital by air ambulance.

After the incident about 12.40pm on Tuesday, emergency personnel rushed to the location and shut down the M53 motorway.

Police were dispatched after reports that “a man had fallen from a bridge at Junction 2” (the Moreton exit).

READ MORE: The M53 has been closed due to a police incident.

Merseyside Police said the man was flown to hospital by air ambulance.

At this time, the extent of his injuries remains unknown.

Because of the incident, the highway was initially closed in both directions between Junction 2 Moreton and Junction 3 Woodchurch.

The majority of the restrictions have already been lifted, with only two lanes southbound remaining closed as of 2 p.m., according to North West Motorway Police.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “Today, emergency services are present on the M53 (Tuesday 15 June)

“We received word at 12:40 p.m. that a guy had fallen from a bridge near Junction 2.

“He was flown to the hospital by air ambulance for treatment of his injuries.”